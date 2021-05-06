A DISTINCTLY DIFFERENT WAY TO TREAT CHRONIC LOW BACK PAIN

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Abbott and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Abbott, visit https://www.neuromodulation.abbott/us/en/landing-pages/distinct-study.html.

Chronic low back pain is the world’s leading cause of years lost to disability.

1. Often, there is not a specific anatomical cause that can be treated with spine surgery. Neurostimulation is a well-established pain treatment used by doctors for more than 50 years. One of Abbott’s most advanced forms of this therapy is BurstDR™ stimulation. It works by using mild electrical pulses delivered by a small implant to change pain signals as they travel from the spinal cord to the brain.

2. The DISTINCT study is designed to understand how BurstDR stimulation can relieve pain and improve physical function in people with chronic low back pain who have not had back surgery and in people who are not good candidates for surgery. When you participate in a clinical trial, you are joining the front line against a disease. If you have suffered with chronic low back pain for more than 6 months and have been told you are not a candidate for spine surgery, ask your doctor if the DISTINCT study is right for you.

Click here for the Pre-Screening Questions!

References:

1. Buchbinder R, van Tulder M, Öberg B, et al. Low back pain: a call for action. Lancet. 2018;391(10137):2384-2388.

2. De Ridder, D., Vanneste, S., Plazier, M., & Vancamp, T., (2015). Mimicking the Brain: Evaluation of St. Jude Medical’s Prodigy Chronic Pain System with Burst Technology. Expert Review of Medical Devices, 12(2), 143–150