Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of Advanced Pain Medical Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Advanced Pain Medical Center, visit Advanced Pain Medical Center online.

HOW CHRONIC PAIN AFFECTS YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM

April 30, 2020/Advanced Pain Medical Center/Comments Offon How Chronic Pain Affects Your Immune System

You probably learned from the news that those with a weak immune system may be more vulnerable to coronavirus. For people who suffer from chronic pain, the risks of contracting COVID-19 is always present because chronic pain can change your immune system and lower your defenses against the disease.

You’re most likely complying with preventive measures like social distancing, wearing a mask, and isolating from people to lower your risk of getting the infection. But you also need to do something about your chronic pain, so as not to make yourself vulnerable. But how does chronic pain affect your immunities that, in turn, raises your risks for COVID-19?

THE LINK BETWEEN CHRONIC PAIN AND THE IMMUNE SYSTEM

Studies show that chronic pain can reprogram the DNA of the T-cells, the cells that fight infection caused by viruses or bacteria. Stress can, in fact, stop the production of these cells. Suffering from chronic pain has similar effects on these cells as chronic stress. Your body is always in fight mode.

Moreover, if this stress response happens all the time, then the body’s cortisol levels, which are the stress hormones, are always on the rise. Long-term cortisol elevation has been linked to a weak immune system, so those with chronic pain often take longer to heal from a simple cold. It could be far worse if they contract coronavirus.

WEAK IMMUNE SYSTEM AND COVID-19

Those who have a weak immune system or are immunocompromised have a poor capacity to fight COVID-19. These patients may also suffer worse symptoms compared to others who have a more robust immune system.

Since experts are still learning more about the coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, those who are considered to be high-risk populations are advised to follow the health and safety guidelines of the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The guidelines are pretty simple and very doable:

Wash your hands often, with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your mouth, eyes, and nose because this is how infections start and spread.

Disinfect your house and car as often as possible.

If you’re practicing social distancing, don’t forget to wear a mask when you need to buy medicines or groceries.

Best of all, to keep the immune system healthy, always eat green leafy vegetables and a good amount of protein. Get plenty of sleep and rest so that your body can recharge.

If you’re feeling stressed out, try to do yoga and breathing exercises at home. To further lower your stress levels, listen to relaxing music, or watch a feel-good movie. It might also help to unplug from the internet and stay away from negative news.

CHRONIC PAIN AND QUALITY OF LIFE UNDER QUARANTINE

Limited mobility is one of the complications of chronic pain. This is especially harder to manage at a time when everyone is advised to stay indoors and limit contact with other people. If your chronic pain is restricting your ability to move about and perform your duties, it’s high time that you consult an expert in pain management in Gainesville FL to help you manage your condition.

LEARN MORE ABOUT ADVANCED PAIN MEDICAL CENTER – PAIN MANAGEMENT IN GAINESVILLE, FL

If you are suffering from chronic pain, then you should consult the experts and doctors at Advanced Pain Medical Center for treatments that suit your needs.

Advanced Pain Medical Center offers various techniques for pain management in Gainesville, FL. These include a rapidly advancing medical specialty that uses a multi-disciplinary strategy for treating all types of pain and improving a patient’s quality of life. At Advanced Pain Medical Center, we offer high-quality services such as innovative medical marijuana in Gainesville, as well as pain management and regenerative medicine.

If you have any other questions, please Contact Us with your queries.

The material contained on this site is for informational purposes only and DOES NOT CONSTITUTE THE PROVIDING OF MEDICAL ADVICE, and is not intended to be a substitute for independent professional medical judgment, advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare providers with any questions or concerns you may have regarding your health.