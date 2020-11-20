Local business is taking a different approach to pain management

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of Advanced Pain Medical Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Advanced Pain Medical Center, visit Advanced Pain Medical Center online.

Advanced Pain Medical Center simply gives you BETTER OPTIONS for treating your pain. Sometimes, it may take a long time to get your pain treated. But at Advanced Pain Medical Center, we use tailor-made plans to ensure that we are treating the cause of your pain rather than just the symptoms. Our team takes a multi-modal, elegant approach to pain care, and we provide comprehensive care, with on-site treatments. Our innovative therapies are convenient, and we have sedation on request.

Advanced Pain Medical Center creates INDIVIDUAL PLANS designed just for you! We don’t aim to make you feel “medicated” by pushing pills. Instead, we strive to improve your health by addressing the real problem. Our team analyzes your symptoms, history, imaging, and exam to isolate the underlying cause. Once we’ve identified it, we then create a customized, individual, multimodal plan just for you. Such an approach allows better results with fewer side effects and risks.