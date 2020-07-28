Sponsored - Enter for a chance to win a brand new American Standard Air Conditioning system!

A+ Air Conditioning and Refrigeration believes one good deed deserves another, so submit a description of your good deed to us for your chance to win! Tell us about a situation where you were helping someone or something in the community. A winner will be selected randomly from all of the qualifying entries. Winner must be the owner of the residential home and the home must be in Alachua County. Winner must be 18 years old and up. No purchase necessary. Winner must agree to use of their likeness & image for promotional purposes. The winner will get a system installed this summer! You can enter to win HERE.

The system includes: *One (1) complete residential American Standard HVAC system (includes air handler, condensing unit and wifi thermostat), 16 seer, up to 5 tons. Actual prize will be dependent upon the winner’s home and needs, with Sponsor’s input (and at Sponsor’s final discretion). Prize includes minor duct modifications, installation, and building permit (winner must be available to complete inspection checklists). * Total Value: up to $10,000