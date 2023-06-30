Find the Perfect Career in Education at this Job Fair!

Alachua County Public Schools is hosting a job fair!

Monday, July 18th at Terwilliger Elementary School Library, 3999 Southwest 122nd St. Gainesville, FL from 3:00 - 5:00pm.

We’re looking for talented individuals to join our team. We have a wide range of positions available, including:

Classroom Teachers K-5

Paraprofessionals (Teacher Assistant)

Head Custodian

School Counselor

What to Expect:

Part / Full-Time positions

State of the art facility

New teacher training and mentors

District contracts offered

On-site interviews with district administrators

Certification assistance

Hiring on the spot!

Bonus opportunities!

Come see us at the job fair and remember to bring your resume!