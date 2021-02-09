HIRING: Teacher’s assistant wanted in Alachua County

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Alachua County Public Schools and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Alachua County Public Schools, visit https://www.sbac.edu/

Are you creative, organized and passionate about working with students? Alachua County Public Schools is currently hiring paraprofessionals. This position involves assisting both students and teachers in the classroom at the elementary school level.

Alachua county public school paraprofessionals have great benefits! Including competitive salary, Medical, Dental, Vision & Retirement Plan and FREE single healthcare coverage! Join the team!

If you are looking for a good job that has a real impact on children and our future, then being a paraprofessional is the job for you.

Apply today at sbac.edu. Find a career not just a job.

Click Here to apply, go to Current Job Openings, and scroll down to “PARA”