Make a Difference: We’re Hiring at Alachua County Public Schools During our Career Fair Sept. 15th

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Alachua County Public Schools and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Alachua County Public Schools, visit www.sbac.edu/acps.

Are you looking for a career where you can make a difference? You can do so in our local school system!

Alachua County Public Schools is hiring full-time and part-time positions at a Career Fair on Thursday, September 15 from 4 - 6 p.m. at the Alachua County School District Office Boardroom. We are committed to the success of every student.

On-the-spot interviews and hiring will be taking place, with no pre-registration needed.

The school district will be hiring for teaching and non-teaching positions. Positions available include teachers, counselors, social workers, speech pathologists, plumbers, painters, carpenters, classroom aides (paraprofessionals), bus drivers, custodians, food service workers and after school workers.

Great benefits the school district provides includes competitive salaries, health care coverage, and retirement plans.

Learn more about Alachua County Public Schools, and what qualifications we are seeking for the available positions, on our website.