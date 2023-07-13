Teach and Transform Lives!

Sponsored - JOIN OUR TEAM!

Career Changers and Veterans and Welcomed

Alachua County Public Schools is seeking extraordinary teachers for extraordinary students. If you believe in our mission of ensuring that each student achieves his or her highest potential, we want to meet you.

We know that selecting the right talent for the right position is key to success. Whether you are looking for your first teaching job or your next teaching opportunity, we’re here for you!

Come join a team of educators making a difference in the lives of students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Call (352) 955-7727 to learn about employment opportunities for the 2023-2024 school year.

Work Perks:

Free individual health insurance

Retirement benefit & paid time off

Mentors for new teachers

Professional development

Ideal work hours

Starting salary $45,717 and opportunities for career advancement

Winter, Spring, and Summer breaks

To Schedule an interview or ask questions

Call Human Resources at (352) 955-7727