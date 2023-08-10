Why you should make it a priority for your kid to be in school every day.

Alachua County families, you can give your children a brighter future by making sure they attend school every day. More time in school means better grades and behavior. It boosts your child’s chances of graduating high school on time and attending college. Regular school attendance is even linked to better physical and mental health as an adult. Attendance matters! Make it a priority for your child to be in school every day. Their success depends on it!