Help support the Youth of the Alachua Community!

Attend the first-inaugural Alachua Woman’s Club Charity Ball of Saint Nicholas, contributing to the lives of Alachua’s youth.

Arrive at the historic Alachua Woman’s Club to the musical vocals of carolers on the front porch. Mix and mingle while you enjoy hors d’oeuvres’, wine, beer, and a holiday cocktail (one drink ticket included with admission, then cash bar). Dance along with a DJ and tune your pipes with an old-fashioned sing-a-long led by a live pianist. Capture the magic of the night with Saint Nicholas in his velvet chair.

Join in a fundraiser for holiday-designed mannequin décor and holiday gifts, supporting the mission of the Alachua Women’s Club benefitting the youth of our community. Your admission provides for free children’s programs including a Children’s Ball of Saint Nicholas.

Purchase tickets now!