Show the community what matters to you!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Amazing Give and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Amazing Give, visit https://www.theamazinggive.org

What is The Amazing Give Workday Edition?

The Amazing Give Workday Edition will raise money for local nonprofits through a single online donation platform, providing a simple way to connect donors to the charitable causes they care about most and encourage them to take action. One of the pillars of the Community Foundation of North Central Florida’s mission is to promote and sustain philanthropy in our community. This 12-hour online fundraising effort hosted by the Community Foundation of North Central Florida with the help of sponsors, will offer our area of nonprofits the chance to raise funds to support their critical missions.

When is The Amazing Give?

The Amazing Give is on April 22 at 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Why should my organization participate?

The Amazing Give Workday Edition is a great way to boost your organization’s fundraising efforts. The Amazing Give Workday Edition provides eligible nonprofits the opportunity to reach potential new donors and provides the type of visibility that only a county effort of this type can generate. To make the most of these efforts your organization should ensure that your profile is up- to-date on the site well ahead of The Amazing Give Workday Edition Day and is custom-branded to tell your story. Learn more about using the tools.

DONATE NOW