Car Care Tips For the Holidays

Sponsored - At Auto ER, we want our customers in Gainesville, FL, Alachua, FL, Jonesville, FL, and surrounding areas to get the most out of their vehicles.

The Holidays are right around the corner, Before loading up the family for a holiday road trip, get a full vehicle inspection and peace from mind from Auto ER.

Follow the car care tips below to keep your vehicle running reliably:

Change the oil within the suggested service intervals. Checking and changing your oil and oil filter will help your engine and vehicle run smoothly. While changing your oil as required is important, using the manufacturer’s recommended oil for your vehicle can improve gas mileage by 1-2%.

Moving components require regular lubrication and should be checked as often as the oil is changed. Driveline components, like CV and u-joints, are flexible components that, if not properly lubricated, can break down and cause other major components to go with them.

Transmission and differential fluid are other important fluids to check during service intervals. Unusual noises, sluggish shifting, or abrupt gear changes are all signs that your transmission service interval is quickly approaching or has passed. For fluid specifications, be sure to consult your owner’s manual for your manufacturer’s recommended transmission fluid type and viscosity.

Pay attention to battery life. Battery connections should be kept tight, clean, and free of corrosion. Batteries rarely provide warnings before failing, so be sure to seek battery replacements as necessary.

Brake fluid can attract moisture, which will corrode components. Brake fluid should be replaced once a year to keep calipers, hoses, and other components in top operating condition. Other important fluids to consider changing on a regular basis include power steering fluid and coolant. Each fluid has its own service interval, so be sure to check with the manufacturer.

Fully functioning climate control systems are important to your comfort and your overall safety. A complete flush and fill of the coolant system is necessary for ridding the system of dirt and rust collected from the engine, radiator, and various hoses. Refrigerant may also be checked prior to the onset of warmer seasons.

Wheel alignments can realign your wheels to your manufacturer’s specifications. Wheel alignments improve straight-line tracking and reduce tire wear. If you feel unusual pulling to one side, it is time for a wheel alignment.

Avoid stop-and-go driving. This wastes fuel and adds unnecessary wear and premature age to crucial components.

By following these tips and the service intervals listed inside your owner’s manual, you can guard against major repairs and unexpected failures. Proper vehicle maintenance can save you money in the long run, and improve your safety and the safety of your passengers, while neglecting suggested services at regular intervals will void vehicle and parts warranties.

Stay on top of routine vehicle maintenance and contact Auto ER when your vehicle needs to be serviced by our professionals.

About Auto ER

Auto ER is your source for automotive repairs, collision repairs, and new tires. We have three locations in Gainesville, FL, each with its own specialties, a fourth location in Newberry, FL, and a fifth in High Springs, FL. We are dedicated to providing you with the best service possible, and we have ASE-certified technicians on hand to take care of your vehicle needs.

Our location on 6th St. specializes in tires. Visit this location for great deals on a wide selection of new tires for sale from your favorite brand names at affordable prices. See what we’re all about today, and give us the opportunity to earn your business.