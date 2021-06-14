Protect Your Investment - Tire Care Tips

Sponsored - At Auto ER, we want our customers in Gainesville, FL, Alachua, FL, Jonesville, FL, and surrounding areas to remain on top of tire performance and adhere to maintenance schedules outlined in their owner’s manual.

Your tires contribute to vehicle performance. Tire maintenance can protect your investment by extending the life of your tires. Checking tire pressure, rotating your tires, balancing your tires, and choosing the right set of replacement tires based on safety and handling will all contribute to consistent performance.

Use the following tips to help you stay on top of tire maintenance:

Check tire pressure to ensure proper inflation. Underinflation can lead to excess heat, uneven tire wear, and decreased braking and handling capabilities, which may cause structural failures like blowouts and tread separation. Properly inflated tires will maximize tread life, improve handling, and increase fuel efficiency and overall driver safety.

Follow proper tire rotation schedules. Recommended rotation patterns for your vehicle can be found in your owner’s manual. Routine tire rotations equalize and enhance front-to-rear and side-to-side tire wear. Remember: tire rotation will not prevent or circumvent wear issues caused by worn mechanical components.

Balance tires as necessary. Out-of-balance tires may be detected in bumps that become more noticeable at higher speeds. Balancing tires is necessary during initial installation and during a remount.

Install new tires in sets or pairs. The addition of one new tire to the rotation cycle can cause instability and create vehicle handling issues. When new tires are needed, two new tires should be installed on the rear of a vehicle, and the partially worn tires should be moved to the front of the vehicle.

When the time comes to store your tires for next season, consider a dark place away from direct sunlight with low humidity. Tires should be stored away from solvents, grease, oil, or any ozone-producing electrical equipment, which have deteriorating effects on tires. Be mindful of abnormal tire wear or damage to your tires. Watch for signs of punctures, embedded objects, cracks, and bulges.

Always keep a spare tire, and make sure it’s properly inflated and ready for use. You never know when you’re going to need it.

Take these tips into consideration when servicing your tires. The Rubber Manufacturer’s Association (RMA) recommends taking five minutes each month to check your tires. Other mechanical issues may contribute to uneven tire wear and need correction in order to maximize tire life and vehicle performance.

By taking proper care of your tires, you can remain safe during all types of travel, experience the benefits of better fuel economy, and extend tire life, which will positively impact the environment.

