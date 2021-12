Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of AutoMax and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about AutoMax, visit https://www.automaxocala.com.

It’s the 2021 Year End Sale at AutoMax!

Now through December 31st save big on preowned cars, trucks, and SUVs with prices near wholesale! Rates from 1.75% with approved credit and no payments until April 2022.

Visit AutoMax today in Ocala on the corner of Easy street and SW 17th Street!

Shop Now!