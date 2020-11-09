Sponsored - CAN GENERATORS HELP ME DURING POWER OUTAGES?

Generators can be a lifesaver during any instance where your home loses electricity, and they can save you from missing out on essential conveniences. If your power went out during an unbearably hot day, for example, the generato

r would take effect and get your air conditioning going again.

Other devices such as televisions and computers can also sustain significant damage during a power outage as the sudden loss of power can give the device a dangerous jolt. The seamless power provided by a generator can save you the loss of these machines.

Generators Can Avoid Costs You Never Considered

Depending on the severity of a storm, a power outage can last hours or even days, and this is when the unforeseen costs can come into play. After a day of lost power, the food in your refrigerator can go bad, and the refrigerator itself could be damaged.

As the outage continues, you may have to stay in a hotel for a couple of nights, the costs of which can really add up. This outage could also cause your septic pump to malfunction, which could lead to additional unwanted remodeling costs.

A generator can help you to avoid all of these mounting costs and inconveniences. Put your mind at ease and call B&D Electric today for a free assessment and estimate on a generator system for your home or business.

How Can I Save Money on my Generator?

When installation and the price of a new generator are tallied up, the cost can be a little heavy on the wallet. Luckily, there is a way that you could potentially get your generator installed for less, and it all stems from your insurance company.

Call your insurer and ask if they offer a “loss mitigation credit,” which is an item listed on many homeowner’s insurance policies.

In essence, insurance companies don’t like to pay out on claims, and if you have a device, such as a generator, installed in your home, it reduces your chance of having damage that could lead to a claim. The loss mitigation credit could save you hundreds of dollars on your generator installation.

B&D Electric is your local source for generator installs. We partner with Generac Generators to bring you the best backup power that money can buy, and our installation services won’t cost you an arm and a leg.

Contact us at 352-472-1966 today, and let’s get your home or business ahead of the power outage curve.

We pride ourselves on being the go-to electric company Gainesville FL trusts for residents and business owners in Alachua, Gilchrist, Columbia, Levy, Marion, Bradford, and Dixie Union Counties.

B&D Electric has been meeting the electrical needs of North Central Florida for over 20 years, successfully managing and completing projects big and small. During this period, we have partnered with some of the area’s premier construction contractors. We work with the best so we can then give you the best.