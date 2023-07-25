Here’s why you shouldn’t wait to install a standby generator for hurricane season

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of B&D Electric and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about B&D Electric, visit https://www.bdelectric.com/

When mother nature unleashes its fury in the form of storms, the impact on communities can be devastating. As we all know, during hurricane season, power outages are all too common, This leaves businesses in darkness and disconnected. In such challenging times, a generator is essential to provide a lifeline that can make all the difference between chaos and order, comfort and distress.

B&D Electric partners with Generac Generators to bring you best in power and backup solutions as well as the generator installation Gainesville FL trusts. Our services can put you at ease knowing that your home or business can stay powered on when your electricity goes out.

You may ask yourself, ‘Why would I need backup power?” Well, no need to worry B&D Electric has you covered on the best reasons why it’s a great idea to invest in a generator ahead of severe weather.

Security and Safety

During storms, darkness can bring about a sense of vulnerability, making homes a potential target. With a home generator in place, security systems and outdoor lighting can continue to function and providing peace of mind. It also keeps crucial safety features like smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms operational, ensuring that families are protected from both natural and man-made threats.

Comfort

Storms can create a variety of challenges for households, especially for those with vulnerable family members such as the elderly, young children, or individuals with health conditions. With a generator, families can retain a sense of normalcy amid the chaos, powering essential appliances like refrigerators to preserve food, air conditioning or heating to maintain a comfortable environment.

Supporting the community

Having a home generator doesn’t just benefit your household but also the community. During widespread power outages, neighbors may come together to support and help each other. A home with a functioning generator can become a central hub for charging devices, offering a warm place to gather, and providing assistance to those in need.

Please give us a call for generator service specials including function and battery testing plus spark plug, oil and filter changes. Contact us at 352-472-1966 today, and let’s get your home or business ahead of the power outage curve.