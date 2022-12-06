5th Annual Christmas in the Quarry at Cedar Lakes Woods & Gardens!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Cedar Lakes Woods & Gardens and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Cedar Lakes Woods & Gardens, visit https://cedarlakeswoodsandgarden.com/.

Dates: December 10th, 17th & 18th, 20th & 21st & 23rd

Event Time: 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM

Celebrate the holiday season at Cedar Lakes Woods and Gardens this year. Gather your family for some holiday fun during our annual walkthrough light show. Explore our 20-acre botanical garden filled with twinkling lit pathways, a cookie and cocoa station, a kid’s craft station, and SANTA! Our walkthrough light show is a one-of-a-kind holiday light spectacular designed to dazzle our friends, neighbors, and guests! Families can stroll amongst billions of lights enjoying their sweet treats and join in some of the family holiday crafts for the kids to take home!

Create unforgettable memories in the gardens that inspire hope, nurture the love of nature, and friendships within our community.

Admission: Adults: $10 Children (6-13): $5 Children 5 and under: FREE! Members Free w/ Member Card For more information visit: www.facebook.com/cedarlakeswoodsandgardens