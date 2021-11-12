4th Annual Christmas in the Quarry at Cedar Lakes Woods & Gardens!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Cedar Lakes Woods & Gardens and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Cedar Lakes Woods & Gardens, visit https://cedarlakeswoodsandgarden.com

Dates: December 11th & 12th, 18th & 19th & 22nd & 23rd

Event Time: 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM

Come celebrate the holiday season at Cedar Lakes Woods and Gardens this year. Gather your family for holiday merriment during our annual walkthrough light show.

Explore our 20-acre botanical garden filled with twinkling lit pathways, holiday caroling, a cookies and cocoa station, food vendors, and more!

Our walkthrough light show is a one-of-a-kind holiday light spectacular. Families and friends can stroll amongst billions of lights enjoying their sweet treats and join in in the family holiday fun for the kids!

Create unforgettable memories in the gardens that inspire hope and nurtures the love of nature and friendships within our community.

Admission:

Adults: $10

Children (6-13): $5

Children 5 and under: FREE!

Members Free w/ Member Card

For more information visit: www.facebook.com/cedarlakeswoodsandgardens