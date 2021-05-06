Sponsored - Local CDL A Truck Driving Careers!

Earn a $3,000 Sign-On Bonus, as well as an opportunity to earn OVER $100k/year! Immediate job openings in Jacksonville, Ocala, and Orlando.

We’ve been family-owned for 95 YEARS, so we know the importance of family. As a local truck driver you will have daily home time!

WHY SHOULD YOU JOIN THE CHENEY BROTHERS FAMILY?

Cheney Brothers recognizes the prosperity of our company is built on the efforts of our employees. Our Cheney Brothers family of over 3,000 dedicated associates have access to world-class leadership and learning experiences, comprehensive benefit packages and endless opportunities to grow your career. You won’t be just a number; you will become part of our 95-year family owned and operated business.

Learn more about the benefits and the application process!