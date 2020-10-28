IS NOW A GOOD TIME TO REFINACE?

Sponsored - Mortgage Rates are still at historic lows, refinancing can benefit you in several ways.

Lower your interest rate or term/amortization

Consolidate debt

Change your mortgage length

Get cash out of your home

What Is Refinancing?

Refinancing is a refresh that gives you a new mortgage with lower monthly payments, a lower interest rate, a shorter term, or even a different lender. The rates that you locked in on your mortgage — whether last year or ten years ago — are not the same that they are today.

In looking at Freddie Mac’s monthly 30-year-fixed-rate mortgage data over the years, there is a widespread in annual averages just in the past two decades ranging from 7.44% in 1999 to 3.66% in 2012. If you locked in at a market rate in 1999 or other high times, you could be paying more per month than you need to be with the current available rates. Cutting the interest rate of your mortgage is a common reason for refinancing.

Why Should I Refinance?

Individuals refinance for two key reasons: to reduce monthly payments or to reduce the term of the loan. By refinancing a home loan, you use current market rates to your advantage for increased monthly cash flows. A reduced monthly payment or loan term allows for individuals to focus their hard-earned money elsewhere and also bolster their credit score. By slashing your monthly payments on your current home, you can better position yourself for purchases down the road with a reduced payment. Other homeowners also refinance in an effort to consolidate their debt or to utilize their current home equity for other large purchases.

Terms of every mortgage vary and it’s important to closely analyze if it is beneficial to refinance your current mortgage and if it’s for the right reasons. The refinance process doesn’t happen overnight and should be thoroughly evaluated prior to locking in.

How Do I Refinance?

Refinancing is not for everyone. There are still lending standards in place that make refinancing only suitable in certain situations.

