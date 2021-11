Shop, Dine & Stroll the Holiday Nights on Main!

Sponsored - http://www.holidaynightsonmain.com

Holiday Nights on Main

Shop, dine, and stroll on Main Street all through December to enjoy special holiday activities at our shops, restaurants, and churches.

Event Dates:

December 3, Friday

Christmas Tree Lighting at 6:00 pm followed by Fa La La La Fridays

Ornament Making Class at Alachua Flowers

December 4, Saturday

Charity Ball of Saint Nicholas at Woman’s Club of Alachua at 6:00 pm (ticket required)

December 9, Thursday

The Nutcracker by Dancealive at Legacy Park Amphitheater at 7:00 pm ­­

December 10, Friday

Fa La La La Fridays

Ornament Making Class at Alachua Flowers

December 11, Saturday

Christmas Parade on Main Street at 2:00 pm

December 16, Thursday

Pizza and Pajamas with Santa at My Pizza Place on Main 5:30 – 8 pm

December 17, Friday

Fa La La La Fridays

Ornament Making Class at Alachua Flowers

December 18, Saturday

Breakfast with Santa at My Pizza Place on Main 9 am – 12 pm