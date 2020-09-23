Choose A Better Quality of Life

Sponsored - If you or someone you love lives with a serious or complex illness, palliative care can help, regardless of your age or the stage of the illness. Community Palliative Consultants, a program of Community Hospice & Palliative Care, is a consultative service to help you find relief from pain, symptoms and stress and achieve your goals of care.

Palliative care is a medical specialty that helps people with a variety of serious illnesses find a better quality of life. A palliative care professional works with you, your loved ones and your physician to create a plan of care that offers relief from physical, emotional and spiritual pain, symptoms and stress. They explain your choices and ensure your needs and wishes are honored.

Community Palliative Consultants professionals focus not just on relieving pain and symptoms. Our team members also can help you with important decision-making and establishing goals of care.

It’s important to know that palliative care is not the same as hospice care. While both focus on comfort and support for the family, palliative care is available at any stage of an illness, and you can get it while receiving curative treatments. Palliative care also does not take the place of your primary-care physician, but instead works alongside your provider.

Palliative care:

· provides relief from pain and other distressing symptoms;

· affirms life and regards dying as a normal process;

· intends neither to hasten or postpone death;

· integrates the psychological and spiritual aspects of patient care;

· offers a support system to help patients live as actively as possible until death;

· offers a support system to help the family cope during the patients illness and in their own bereavement;

· uses a team approach to address the needs of patients and their families, including bereavement counselling, if indicated;

· will enhance quality of life, and may also positively influence the course of illness; is applicable early in the course of illness, in conjunction with other therapies that are intended to prolong life, such as chemotherapy or radiation therapy, and includes those investigations needed to better understand and manage distressing clinical complications.

About Community Hospice & Palliative Care

Established in 1979, Community Hospice & Palliative Care is an innovative national leader in palliative and hospice care, as well as providing programs and services to meet the diverse needs of the communities it serves. During its 40-year history, Community Hospice & Palliative Care has served nearly 200,000 adults and children in Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties, and recently expanded its service area to include 11 counties in north-central Florida. This new service area allows us to serve hospice patients in Gainesville, Lake City, Palatka and their surrounding communities. Through the support of more than 950 employees and 1,000 volunteers, the organization helps approximately 1,500 patients per day to live better with advanced illness – at home, in long-term care and assisted living facilities, in hospitals and at its eight inpatient care centers. The organization is committed to improving the quality of life for patients and their families and to be the compassionate guide for end-of-life care in our communities. No one is ever denied care due to an inability to pay.

Alachua County Office

4011 NW 43rd St, Suite B

Gainesville, FL 32606

Phone: (386) 361-2199

Toll Free: 866-253-6681