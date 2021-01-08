Sponsored - Advance Care Planning

Honoring Choices Florida: A conversation today for the care you want tomorrow.

Take time to plan now so future healthcare challenges don’t create difficult questions and unnecessary worry for family caregivers and decision makers. Honoring Choices Florida – Florida’s advance care planning initiative is supported and coordinated by Community Hospice & Palliative Care. Peace of mind comes when you have a conversation about your goals, beliefs and experiences and make your wishes known in advance.

What is Advance Care Planning?

Advance care planning (ACP) is a process of understanding, reflecting on and discussing your experiences, values and beliefs in an effort to identify how you want to live if faced with a serious or life-limiting illness. It may include identifying the care you would want at the end of your life. It is important to choose someone to speak on your behalf if you are unable to make your own decisions and take comfort in knowing that person will convey your wishes. You can also decide if you want to complete an ACP document, often referred to as an advance directive. Finally, you will want to communicate your wishes to your family, friends, clergy, other advisors, physicians and other health care professionals to help ensure that your wishes are honored. For more information, visit HonoringChoicesFL.com

About Community Hospice & Palliative Care

Established in 1979, Community Hospice & Palliative Care is an innovative national leader in palliative and hospice care, as well as providing programs and services to meet the diverse needs of the communities it serves. During its 42-year history, Community Hospice & Palliative Care has served nearly 200,000 adults and children in Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties, and recently expanded its service area to include 11 counties in north-central Florida. This new service area allows us to serve hospice patients in Gainesville, Lake City, Palatka and their surrounding communities. Through the support of more than 950 employees and 1,000 volunteers, the organization helps approximately 1,500 patients per day to live better with advanced illness – at home, in long-term care and assisted living facilities, in hospitals and at its 10 inpatient care centers. The organization is committed to improving the quality of life for patients and their families and to be the compassionate guide for end-of-life care in our communities. No one is ever denied care due to an inability to pay.