Learn about Pet therapy during National Pet Month!

It’s National Pet Month and Community Hospice & Palliative Care celebrates its Pet Therapy Program by bringing awareness to the community.

Pet Therapy Program

Pet therapy is yet another way that Community Hospice & Palliative Care brings comfort and smiles to our patients and their families. Registered therapy animals and their owners have played an important part of the Community Hospice care team since 1996. Studies have shown that therapy animals help lower a patient’s blood pressure and decrease stress and anxiety. Our pet therapy teams visit patients at Community Hospice inpatient centers or wherever they call home.

“Pet Therapy is a wonderful program and we love our pet therapy volunteer teams. They have a great way of connecting with our patients and their families. In many cases, the family needs the affection of the pet more so than the patient,” said Dan Batty, Manager of Volunteer Services. “These pets can lift the spirits of a family at a time when they need it most. Each Pet Therapy Team is unique and skilled in providing just the right amount of love and attention to our patients and their families. We always look forward to their visits.”

If you feel your pet has what it takes to be in the Pet Therapy Program and would like more information, contact Chris Whitney at cwhitney@communityhospice.com or visit Volunteer.CommunityHospice.com.

About Community Hospice & Palliative Care

Established in 1979, Community Hospice & Palliative Care is an innovative national leader in palliative and hospice care, as well as providing programs and services to meet the diverse needs of the communities it serves. During its 42-year history, through the support of more than 1,000 employees and 1,000 volunteers, the organization helps approximately 1,600 patients per day to live better with advanced illness – at home, in long-term care and assisted living facilities, in hospitals and at its 10 inpatient care centers. No one is ever denied care due to an inability to pay.

