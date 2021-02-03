Sponsored - Community Hospice & Palliative Care Welcomes Dr. Stefanie B. Lord, M.D. as New Medical Director to Serve the North Central Florida Community January 18, 2021.

(Gainesville, Fla.) - Community Hospice & Palliative Care welcomes Dr. Stefanie B. Lord, M.D. as new Medical Director. Dr. Lord is on the faculty of the University of Central Florida College of Medicine and has resided in Gainesville since 1979. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from University of Florida with a degree in Microbiology and Cell Science, and was awarded membership in the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society.

Dr. Lord received her medical degree from the University of Florida College of Medicine, and completed her Internal Medicine residency at University of Florida, and is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. She has been practicing in Gainesville and on the medical staff at North Florida Regional Medical Center since 1991 and served as both Chief of Medicine and Chief of Staff during this time. In addition to general internal medicine, Dr. Lord has practiced at North Florida Regional Medical Center as an emergency physician.

Billie Adkins, Regional Director for Community Hospice & Palliative Care, said, “We are excited to welcome Dr. Stefanie B. Lord to our Community family. Dr. Lord brings extensive experience in hospice and palliative care and a natural passion for education. I am very excited to be joining the team at Community Hospice & Palliative Care,” Dr. Lord shared. “I look forward to contributing to the mission of improving the quality of life for patients with advanced illness by providing compassionate care and guidance to those patients and their families. I am honored to be joining this organization with their highly regarded and dedicated team of professionals and volunteers.”

At Community, we are the people who care, and are thankful for the opportunity to provide hospice and palliative care with a trusted team that wants to help the people of North Central Florida live better.

About Community Hospice & Palliative Care

Established in 1979, Community Hospice & Palliative Care is an innovative national leader in palliative and hospice care, as well as providing programs and services to meet the diverse needs of the communities it serves. During its 42-year history, through the support of more than 1,000 employees and 1,000 volunteers, the organization helps approximately 1,600 patients per day to live better with advanced illness – at home, in long-term care and assisted living facilities, in hospitals and at its 10 inpatient care centers. No one is ever denied care due to an inability to pay.

To learn more about the support and services of Community Hospice & Palliative Care, visit CommunityHospice.com