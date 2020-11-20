November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month

Sponsored - In a year that has been beset with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the U.S. hospice and palliative care community has met this challenge and continued to serve patients and families in need of the person-centered care they provide; for more than 40 years, hospice and community-based palliative care providers have helped provide comfort and dignity to millions of people, providing person- and family-centered care in an increasingly changing healthcare system.

Community Hospice & Palliative Care provides a wholistic approach to treatment, including expert medical care and symptom control, as well as attending to the patient’s emotional, spiritual and psycho-social needs, and provides family services like respite care and bereavement counseling.

Community Hospice & Palliative Care are advocates and educators about advance care planning that help individuals make decisions about the care they want.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have pledged to put patients first in all of its programs – including hospice – ensuring a coordinated and patient-led approach to care, protecting patient choice and access to individualized services based on a patient’s unique care needs and wishes.

The National Hospice Palliative Care Organization has proclaimed November 2020 as National Hospice and Palliative Care Month and encourage families to learn more about hospice care at the end of life and discuss their end of life wishes with their families.

About Community Hospice & Palliative Care

Established in 1979, Community Hospice & Palliative Care is an innovative national leader in palliative and hospice care, as well as providing programs and services to meet the diverse needs of the communities it serves. During its 40-year history, Community Hospice & Palliative Care has served nearly 200,000 adults and children in Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties, and recently expanded its service area to include 11 counties in north-central Florida. This new service area allows us to serve hospice patients in Gainesville, Lake City, Palatka and their surrounding communities. Through the support of more than 950 employees and 1,000 volunteers, the organization helps approximately 1,500 patients per day to live better with advanced illness – at home, in long-term care and assisted living facilities, in hospitals and at its eight inpatient care centers. The organization is committed to improving the quality of life for patients and their families and to be the compassionate guide for end-of-life care in our communities. No one is ever denied care due to an inability to pay.

