Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Community Hospice & Palliative Care and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Community Hospice & Palliative Care, visit https://www.communityhospice.com/

Understanding Grief is designed to help people learn that healing is possible after the death of a loved one and there are effective ways to cope with grief and loss.

Join Community Hospice & Palliative Care for a 90-minute virtual Monday March 15th at 10a. The workshop will help attendees: • Identify normal responses to loss • Identify coping skills that may be helpful • Understand the importance of self-care in the grieving process

Understanding Grief is designed to be most helpful for those who have experienced a loss within the last 90 days, and are at least 18 years old. Click here to register or call 904.407.7001. All Community Hospice & Palliative Care bereavement services are free of charge and are available to anyone in the community for up to 13 months after a loved one’s death.

About Community Hospice & Palliative Care

Established in 1979, Community Hospice & Palliative Care is an innovative national leader in palliative and hospice care, as well as providing programs and services to meet the diverse needs of the communities it serves. During its 40-year history, Community Hospice & Palliative Care has served nearly 200,000 adults and children in Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties, and recently expanded its service area to include 11 counties in north-central Florida. This new service area allows us to serve hospice patients in Gainesville, Lake City, Palatka and their surrounding communities. Through the support of more than 950 employees and 1,000 volunteers, the organization helps approximately 1,500 patients per day to live better with advanced illness – at home, in long-term care and assisted living facilities, in hospitals and at its eight inpatient care centers. The organization is committed to improving the quality of life for patients and their families and to be the compassionate guide for end-of-life care in our communities. No one is ever denied care due to an inability to pay.