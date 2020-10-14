Dance Alive is Back!

Sponsored - YES, we are proud to announce that Dance Alive National Ballet is having a season!

We’re opening the season with the incredible BALLET AND BEYOND. And YES, we are excited to be able to be here for you, our audiences and donors. You have given us so much. We are thrilled to be able to keep the fires burning.

Our 20-21 season is amazing for many reasons - not the least in that WE ARE HAVING A FULL SEASON when many other ballet companies are closed. We’ve had to adjust, but we have a truly beautiful season planned for you... our audience.

Tickets are available now for the full season of productions and special events.

Dance Alive principal dancer Jessie Dominguez talks to you about BALLET & BEYOND! taking the stage of the Phillips Center October 31st at 2 & 7:30 PM.

Dazzling classical ballet bumps up against a contemporary social issue in this opening program of the season.

WHEN: October 31st @ 2 & 7:30 PM

WHERE: The Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

INFORMATION: info@dancealive.org or 371-2986

TICKETS: Due to limited seating, please contact the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts Box Office at 352-359-ARTS, purchase on-line at https://performingarts.ufl.edu/tickets/ or visit the box office between 12 and 6 PM weekdays.

Bridging the past and the present, DANB opens with the bravura classic Don Quixote Suite, featuring two of our gifted Cuban dancers, Jessie Dominguez and Aaron Gomez in the leading roles. Artistic Director Kim Tuttle gifts us with the exquisite Dance of the Hawks performed by Carla Amancio and Fhilipe Teixiera while choreographer/dancer/photographer Ani Collier presents a contemporary work, Excerpt from ‘Once Upon A December, According to the Notes’.

Guest Artist ballerina/choreographer Oksana Maslova premiers a work of three pas de duex, Idioms of Love, created for DANB. Beatriz Povoas will perform with Aaron Gomez, Carla Amancio with Fhilipe Teixeira and Jessie Dominguez with Andre Valladon.

Ms. Maslova and partner Stirling Baca, principal dancers with Pennsylvania Ballet will perform two works, Ghost Stories and the White Swan Pas de Deux from Swan Lake. (More about our guest artists next week!)

The program closes with Judy Skinner’s mesmerizing Oceana, a creation illuminating the crisis of ocean pollution. With film created by Annie Crawley and music by Resident Composer Stella Sung, the audience is urged to use the Oceana phone app to access and play sound of sea animals during the ballet.

Choreographers and dancers work their magic and create an evening never to be forgotten.

Family friendly.

KEEPING THE ARTS ALIVE

We are so excited to be able to be here for you, our audiences and donors! We know these are times that challenge us in so many varied ways. We also know that everyone is doing the best they can with what they can. You can help support YOUR professional ballet company by:

Dance Alive National Ballet features an international roster of award-winning dancers. Elegant and exciting, they are at the heart of the company’s undeniable success. DANB’s repertoire ranges from the quintessential classic Nutcracker to the cutting-edge movement of contemporary ballet. Throughout this choreographic tapestry are woven the ballets of Executive Artistic Director, Kim Tuttle and Choreographer-in-Residence Judy Skinner whose distinctive artistic styles brand the company. Entertaining and insightful, provocative and joyous, this creative aesthetic is at the heart of the Company.