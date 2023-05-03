20% Off Storewide. 3 Days Only!

Sponsored - Home Outlet is the discount builder materials division of the E.C. Barton and Company family of brands, specializing in quality kitchens, baths, flooring, windows and doors at the Guaranteed Lowest Price. As a 100% employee and locally owned organization, our store representatives have a vested interest in providing top-notch service and expertise to our customers.

Our newest Home Outlet is NOW OPEN, and is located at 2500 North Main, in Gainesville, FL.

We have 6 lines of in-stock cabinets as well as hundreds of spend less express order cabinets available. We carry one of the most extensive lines of in stock flooring around, which includes vinyl plank, laminate, ceramic, porcelain, sheet vinyl, mosaics and more. Plus bath offerings such as vanities, vanity tops, tubs and showers and interior and exterior doors.

Come in to the store May 11th – 13th and receive 20% OFF Storewide!

Check us out today!