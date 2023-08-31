Don’t Miss This Grand Opening Event! Over $10,000 in Giveaways!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Elite MediSpa and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Elite MediSpa, visit https://www.elitemedispa-florida.com/.

Join Us on Saturday, September 16th, starting at 10 am, to Celebrate the Grand Opening of our newest location in the Tioga Town Center. Don’t miss out on over $10,000 in giveaways throughout the day.

Elite MediSpa offers the latest aesthetic treatments designed to treat all signs of aging and enhance your sense of well-being. We provide medically supervised services, from facials to Botox and IV Therapy.

Injectables

Facial Microneedling

IV Therapy

Sexual, Hormonal & Regenerative Procedures

Chemical Peels & Facials

PDO Threading

Weight Loss and More!

Locations in Trenton and Jonesville-Tioga Town Center

Trenton Location: 352-353-2225

Tioga Location: 352-554-5650