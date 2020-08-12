Are Chinch Bugs Ruining Your Lawn?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Florida Pest Control and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Florida Pest Control, visit Florida Pest Control online.

The common name ‘chinch bug’ comes from the Spanish word chinche, which means bug or pest. Chinche may also be used when referring to a bed bug. Chinch bugs can be found throughout the United States, Southern Canada, Mexico and Central America. There are multiple species of chinch bugs that feed on turfgrasses and crop plants such as corn, sorghum and wheat. In Florida, the southern chinch bug is a serious insect pest of St. Augustinegrass. Including sod replacement and treatments, their damage costs millions of dollars each year.

Vermin such as outdoor roaches, spiders, fleas and ticks are called general household pests when found in a home. Where do these creatures come from? Outside of the home, in the yard! When these same creepy crawlers are found outside, they’re referred to as general lawn pests. Florida Pest Control has a program to control general lawn pests that reduces the likelihood of them entering your home and becoming a household issue! This program will also control other insects, such as chinch bugs and ants. We call this special program Smart Choice 4 for 3.

The program includes four insect treatments to yard areas for the price of three! That’s quite a value! These treatments are generally done quarterly, but may be performed more frequently at your discretion. You’ve made many smart choices in your life: Going to school, getting married, buying a home or car… Make another smart choice by signing up for our Smart Choice 4 for 3 program – Its name speaks for itself!

SMART CHOICE 4 FOR 3