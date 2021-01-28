Pet Adoption Event at Gainesville Harley-Davidson

Sponsored - Gainesville, FL- January 27, 2021

On Saturday, February 6, 2021, Gainesville Harley-Davidson will hold a pet adoption event at their dealership located at 4125 NW 97th Blvd, Gainesville. The Alachua County Humane Society, Plenty of Pit Bulls and Operation Catnip will be onsite to help visitors learn more about adopting a furry friend.

Gentle Giants with Hogs for Paws will be donating dog food for this event as well. Since the start of COVID-19, pet adoption centers and animal shelters have seen an increase in fostering and adoptions. Pets are a natural stress reducer and Gainesville Harley-Davidson is honored to help bring awareness to these amazing organizations and the benefits of a pet companion. For more information, please visit Bikers for Bulldogs and Pin Ups for Pups Pet Adoption | Gainesville Harley-Davidson® Home of Warranty Forever.

ABOUT ALACHUA COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

Founded in Alachua County over 40 years ago, the Humane Society of North Central Florida is committed to ensuring every healthy or treatable companion animal in our region finds a loving, adoptive home. Humane Society of North Central Florida - North Campus 95 subscribers Introducing the Humane Society of North Central Florida.

ABOUT OPERATION CATNIP

Operation Catnip’s life-saving work improves the lives of cats and the communities in which they live by spaying, neutering, and vaccinating free-roaming cats, preventing the births of kittens, mentoring other programs around the country, and training veterinarians to save America’s community cats.

ABOUT PLENTY OF PIT BULLS

Plenty of Pit Bulls is a 501c(3) nonprofit, all-volunteer organization dedicated to rescue, advocacy, education and community building.

