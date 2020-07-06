Get paid for being at the Gym!

Sponsored - Careers & Employment at GHF Gainesville Health & Fitness has been recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of the best small businesses in America and by Gainesville Chamber of Commerce as Employer of the Year in 2019.

You will find a workplace that meets your high standards and career goals while aligning with ours. At GHF we want to create an experience that helps people get the most out of life and to inspire them to become their best. Every department has people who work their hardest, demonstrate integrity, have an extraordinary commitment to helping people, and believe they create our own future.

We are seeking eager candidates who see fitness not only as a job but also their passion and career. We truly believe in our mission to inspire an entire community by living it every day. Founded in 1978, GHF operates with over four decades of experience and expertise in fitness.

We are proud to be considered Gainesville’s premier fitness company with 450 employees, three locations, and two onsite ReQuest Physical Therapy clinics.

Next Career Fair: July 13-14 from 7am to 6pm at GHF Main.