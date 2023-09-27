How to Stay Motivated through your Renovation

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Gainesville Kitchen & Bath and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Gainesville Kitchen & Bath, visit https://www.gainesvillekb.com

At Gainesville Kitchen and Bath we handle the stress of managing your project for you, and we take precautions to ensure that you still have a functioning space if you live in your home during its transformation. However, whether you hire a remodeling company or not, it is always stressful when everything in your home needs to be displaced and walls and cabinetry are getting knocked down. Here are a few tips to help you keep your head through the mess of remodeling.

1. Focus on the Small Successes

With renovation comes to destruction, and when your whole house is in pieces it can be difficult to feel like you’re making the right decision. According to Marc H from Realty Times, one way you can stay motivated during this time is to celebrate the small successes; when the rough plumbing comes in you can say you are just another step closer to getting your brand-new bathtub! When your wall is put up, even if the space is still a mess, now you can see your vision coming together. If you try to attack your whole house at once and not celebrate until you’re done, you are only going to become more overwhelmed as you live through your project.

2. Keep Looking Forward

Just like focusing on the small successes through your renovation, you also should focus on your end result. Try to envision yourself in the completed space, imagine where your favorite furniture and pictures will go. Search for further inspiration on Pinterest, magazines, or other media and create a mood board for the finished project. Doing things like looking forward in the project not only makes you excited to get there, but it is also productive for finishing your project if it is a time where you are waiting on contractors to finish their part.

3. Know the Ins and Outs of your Plan

According to an article by Little House on the Corner, having a sufficient and detailed plan of action for your project is a critical part of a renovation. Be sure you know the timeline and cost of your project and you have all of your information organized to keep you focused. You can use this plan to keep track of everything that needs to be done as well as keep track of what you have already completed. Checking projects off your list can give you a huge sense of accomplishment and push you through your renovation.

4. Keep Realistic Expectations

While we all want to dream of our space looking straight out of a magazine while staying in our budget, it is very helpful to remain realistic. Put the pictures you see on Pinterest and magazines into perspective for your space and budget. If you are completing the project yourself make sure you have done your research into how to complete the project correctly, how much your materials cost, and how long it should take to complete. If your project is being completed by a contractor be sure you have a signed contract for the price and a schedule for when to expect the crew to be at your home. As long as you are prepared and have set realistic expectations for your project, you will not lose motivation so quickly when you hit a snag in the renovation.

5. Reprioritize if you Need To

Unfortunately, with renovations, operations frequently run into problems- which can be costly. Sometimes having a plan is not enough, because you cannot plan for an unexpected issue. In times like these, it is helpful to remain adaptable and have the ability to reprioritize what matters most to you in a project. If you discover when beginning your project that a wall is loadbearing when you were not anticipating that to be the case, are you then going to prioritize the cost of a new beam or would you rather leave the support and spend your funds in other places like originally planned? Ensure everything in your project makes sense for your goals and lifestyle for your home.

6. Take a Break

Sometimes no matter how much you try you just cannot stay motivated. In times like these the best idea is to take a break if you are able; you can take a trip or simply go to a place in your home where there is no mess and take some time to unwind. Even if a contractor is doing everything for you, living with the mess in your home can be overwhelming, don’t forget that it is still your home, if you feel you need an escape you can do what you want. Getting away from it all can help you to refocus your energy and gain a new perspective on your project.

