You NEED to See These New Kitchen Trends!

Getting ready to remodel? Take a look at the predicted kitchen trends of 2023 to help you decide on your design!

Light It is no surprise that natural light will remain in style this year, as big windows and airy kitchens provide a very welcoming environment. The more natural light you can get into your space the better, try adding a skylight if you are out of space for windows on your walls.

Mixed Materials Kitchens with character are in this year, and one way many people are doing this is with mixed materials. An article written by Cori Sears on The Spruce says, “Organic elements will continue to make their way into kitchens in the form of natural stone countertops, organic and eco-friendly materials, wood cabinetry and storage, and metal accents, to name a few.” Combining wood, metal, stone, and ceramics all in one place creates interesting textures that are pleasing on the eye.

Sustainable Materials Creating sustainable kitchens are in this year as we all try to do our part for the environment. According to a report by the National Kitchen and Bathroom Association, “For both kitchen and baths, the trend towards sustainability and the environment will only grow stronger.” Sustainable countertops and flooring options complete with naturally textured finishes will be popular in many kitchens this year. Visit our other blogpost to get ideas on how to make a remodel more sustainable.

Designer Lighting Using lighting for functionality, ambiance, and featuring will be very popular this ear. Under cabinet lighting, in cabinet lighting, statement lighting pieces, and many others will brighten up the space in a welcoming manner. Designer lighting not only gives you light to prep, but it highlights the beauty of the countertops, cabinets, and kitchen supplies in an elegant way. Lighting can add a touch of flair to a space that is very neutral or modernize a space that is very colorful or rustic.

Metro Tiles Subway tiles will continue to be in style this year, but with a new look! Subway tiles of all different shapes and sized remain a beautiful piece in your kitchen, but we predict that a glossier finish will be used to finish off the space. “A glazed tile is not just easy to clean – it will also reflect the light around the room, with effective results regardless of the color,” according to predictions from Homes & Gardens.

