Beer and wine tastings, live music, food trucks and more!

Sponsored - 2021 Gateway City Craft Beer & Wine Festival by Lake City - Columbia County Chamber of Commerce

Saturday, October 23, 2021

Join us as the Gateway City Craft Beer & Wine Festival makes its return to Lake City Florida in 2021! The event not only features beer and wine from some of the best around but live music, food trucks, makers market and more!

General Admission tickets cost $30 and include:

Wristband for unlimited sampling of beers and wine present.

Branded sampling cup as a souvenir.

VIP Tickets cost $50 and include:

Wristband for unlimited sampling of beers and wines Early admission for one full hour 2 full pours of your choice of either beer or wine Access to VIP Zone with reserved tables and seating

$10 food voucher

Swag bag with branded items

Please note: Festival opens at 10am and is open to the community, VIP admission to beer and wine tastings open at 11am, general admission opens at 12pm. ONLY General Admission tickets sold day of for cost of $40

Get Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-gateway-city-craft-beer-wine-festival-tickets-168103069807