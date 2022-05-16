Hats, Hearts & Handbags: Celebrating and Supporting Girls Place

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Girls Place and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Girls Place, visit https://girlsplace.net.

Hats, Hearts & Handbags (HHH) luncheon celebrates the mission of Girls Place and generates the financial resources needed to provide girls with critical programming, while bringing the community together for an afternoon of fun and friendship.

Each year, hundreds of women support Girls Place at the Annual Hats, Hearts, and Handbags by reserving a table and decorating it with their friends to compete for awards, wearing their best hat and grabbing their most fashionable handbag to support the girls of Girls Place.

The History of Girls Place

Over 35 years of serving girls in Alachua County, Girls Place has evolved into a passageway from childhood to womanhood for many girls in the Gainesville community. The young women of today are learning to become tomorrow’s future by living and developing in a continuously changing world. Girls Place embraces this opportunity and challenge, and is confident that they can find their passion while we give them the means to pursue that passion.

At Girls Place, we empower girls to grow courageous, strong and self-sufficient. We inspire our girls to celebrate themselves—their minds, their hearts, and their physical well-being.