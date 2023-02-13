You have until March 31st to make changes to your Medicare Plan.

Sponsored - Medicare Advantage open enrollment period is from January 1st through March 31st. During this time, people with Medicare can switch from traditional Medicare to a Medicare Advantage plan, change from one Medicare Advantage plan to another, or switch from a Medicare Advantage plan back to traditional Medicare.

People who are already enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan can make changes to their coverage during this period, as well as those who are new to Medicare. People who enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan during the open enrollment period will have coverage start on the first day of the following month. For example, if you enroll in a plan on February 15th, your coverage will start on March 1st.

