Tickets Are Now Available For This Conservation Summit!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Horse Farms Forever and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Horse Farms Forever, visit https://www.horsefarmsforever.com.

Horse Farms Forever invites you to attend its fourth annual Conservation Summit on Thursday, November 16th from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Ocala Breeder’s Sales.

Hear from Carlton Ward Jr., a National Geographic Explorer and Conservation Photographer as he shares the story about how photographing the elusive and endangered Florida Panther in south Florida led to the Florida Wildlife Corridor Act and $800 million in funding for the corridor. Carlton’s quest was documented in Path of the Panther, an award-winning film produced by Leonardo DiCaprio.

We will also hear from Mallory Lykes Dimmitt, CEO of the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation and Traci Deen, President and CEO of Conservation Florida.

Path of the Panther Book Signing

Carlton Ward, Jr. will sign copies of Path of the Panther hard copy book, published by National Geographic. The book is full of stunning images of the Florida Panther.