FREE PETS TO LOVING HOMES

Each spring and summer, when the weather heats up, rescues and shelters across North Central Florida are flooded with underage litters of kittens and puppies.

The Humane Society of North Central Florida, Haile’s Angels Pet Rescue and Puppy Hill Farm Animal Rescue in partnership with PetSmart Charities National Adoption Days and the Wagmore Foundation are proud to present VIRTUAL North Florida Pet Adoption Days 2020!

WHEN:

September 14-30th, 2020

WHERE:

ONLINE! Applications must be submitted online in advance. Adoptions will be by appointment only.

WHAT:

All adoption fees will be waived. Adoptable pets are sterilized, vaccinated and microchipped prior to adoption.

Click on the organization below to view adoptable pets and apply online for adoption.

Humane Society of NCFL

Hailes Angels Pet Rescue

Puppy Hill Farm Animal Rescue

The Humane Society of North Central Florida was created in 2018 when the leadership of the Alachua County Humane Society, Gainesville Pet Rescue, and Helping Hands Pet Rescue decided to permanently join forces. By becoming the Humane Society of North Central Florida, our organizations were able to effectively streamline services for pets and pet owners, eliminate any duplication of services, maximize our community’s resources, and improve the life-saving abilities of the entire region.

Our founding organizations have been dedicated to serving pets in Alachua County for more than 40 years. The Humane Society of North Central Florida is a limited intake, no-kill animal rescue shelter. The animals in our facility are transferred from open-intake and/or managed admission municipal shelters across North Central Florida. The Humane Society of North Central Florida is an independent, local 501(c)(3) organization. As such, we do not receive funding from federal agencies, nor are we affiliated with any other state or national organizations such as the Humane Society of the United States or the ASPCA.