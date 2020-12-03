Sponsored - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS VIRTUAL PET ADOPTION

Home for the holidays virtual adoption event is here! Local adoption groups are joining forces to empty the shelters and find homes for hundreds of pets. Now through Dec 13th Visit Adopt N C F L DOT ORG and fill out an application for waived adoption fees and countless new beginnings. All pets over six months will be spayed or neutered, have up to date vaccines, microchips and will be free to a qualified home. Help us empty the shelters by visiting ADOPT N C F L DOT ORG and find your new best friend during the Home for the holidays virtual Adoption event.

WHEN: December 4th – 13th

WHERE: ONLINE! Applications must be submitted online in advance. Adoptions will be by appointment only.

WHAT:

Adoption fees on all animals over six months old will be waived. Adoptable pets are sterilized, vaccinated and microchipped prior to adoption. Pets are from the Humane Society of North Central Florida, Puppy Hill Farm Animal Rescue & Haile’s Angels Pet Rescue.

This event is presented by PetSmart Charities and the Wagmore Foundation.

The Humane Society of North Central Florida was created in 2018 when the leadership of the Alachua County Humane Society, Gainesville Pet Rescue, and Helping Hands Pet Rescue decided to permanently join forces. By becoming the Humane Society of North Central Florida, our organizations were able to effectively streamline services for pets and pet owners, eliminate any duplication of services, maximize our community’s resources, and improve the life-saving abilities of the entire region. Our founding organizations have been dedicated to serving pets in Alachua County for more than 40 years. The Humane Society of North Central Florida is a limited intake, no-kill animal rescue shelter. The animals in our facility are transferred from open-intake and/or managed admission municipal shelters across North Central Florida. The Humane Society of North Central Florida is an independent, local 501(c)(3) organization. As such, we do not receive funding from federal agencies, nor are we affiliated with any other state or national organizations such as the Humane Society of the United States or the ASPCA.

For more information, please contact Margot DeConna, Director of Advancement at 352.415.2460 or margot@humanesocietyncfl.org