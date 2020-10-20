WOOFSTOCK 2020 - GROOVIEST EVENT OF THE YEAR!

Sponsored - YOU’RE INVITED TO THE GROOVIEST EVENT OF THE YEAR! WOOFSTOCK 2020

Join us on November 5th at 7 PM for an hour of virtual fun featuring music, a silent auction, and a sneak peek into the Humane Society of North Central Florida like you’ve never seen before. The party kicks off at 7 PM with a live welcome by host, James Bates! Don’t be late!

Bring the party home with food from Blue Water Bay and beer from First Magnitude Brewing Company by purchasing one of our VIP Watch Party Packages! Packages contain 2 beers, a meal with a pasta entrée (vegan friendly or chicken option available), salad, bread, and dessert along with a variety of other goodies to help you make the night feel like a true celebration.

The Humane Society of North Central Florida has served our community’s pets and pet-owners for five decades. In 2017, our community’s animal rescue partners finally surpassed the 90% live-release rate and we have sustained that ever since! As you know, in 2018 we made big moves by becoming the Humane Society of North Central Florida. We cannot wait to see you ONLINE this fall at our VIRTUAL signature fundraising event, the 5th annual Woofstock, presented by Fine, Farkash & Parlapiano, P.A.

We hope you will join us from your living room on Thursday, November 5th as we get groovy with live music, entertainment, and a huge online silent auction all to benefit the Humane Society of North Central Florida’s mission to end the needless euthanasia of companion animals in our community.

WOOFSTOCK 2020

Thursday, November 5th

PURCHASE YOUR VITURAL WATCH PARTY PACKAGE

For more information, please contact Margot DeConna, Director of Advancement at 352.415.2460 or margot@humanesocietyncfl.org.