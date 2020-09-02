Should You Buy a New Roof Before Selling Your Home?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of J&S Roofing and Construction and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or it’s editorial staff. To learn more about J&S Roofing and Construction, visit J&S Roofing and Construction online.

Are you preparing to sell your home, or maybe just looking to improve on your investment? Putting a new roof on your home is one of the most sure fire ways to add value. On average, a new roof can add up to 68% of the roof investment to the value of the home. In some cases, adding a new roof can actually be profitable and increase the value of the home beyond the cost of the roof. There are a few things to consider though.

How is the condition of your existing roof? If it’s old and in rough condition, replacing it will almost certainly add value to your home and help in a sale. However, if your roof is just a few years old it may not add much to replace it. If there’s no real damage to a newer roof, it may be in your best interest to just leave it or do simple repairs to it in order to facilitate the sale. Replacing an already good roof, probably won’t add any real value into the home, especially if it is on the market.

What are your market conditions? Some areas see much larger increases in home value when a roof is replaced than others. According to Remodeling’s 2019 report, a new roof adds the most value to appraisals in the New England region, at 77 percent return. The study defined New England as Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Maine and Rhode Island. A new roof adds the least home value, at 65 percent return on investment, in the East North Central region (the study defines this region as Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana and Wisconsin.) While this is true in general, your specific market may be very different from the regional average. Refer to an experienced real estate agent in your area to get his/her advice about how roofs are performing in your city and neighborhood.

What type of roof have you chosen? Your natural inclination may be to buy the top end shingles. This may be the best choice if you want to keep your home forever and aren’t too concerned about market values or the return on your investment. If you are selling the home, it may be more vigilant to use a type of shingle that fits the value of the homes in the area. Putting more into the roof may simply end up costing you more in the long run if your neighborhood’s market values don’t reflect the increased cost of higher end materials. Metal roofs are in the same boat. They may or may not be the best choice if you are selling. The best thing to do is ask your roofing contractor about area trends and values.

There are lots of other things to consider when thinking about replacing your roof. Your best bet is to contact a reputable roofing company like J&S Roofing and Construction. The roofing experts in your area, J&S Roofing and Construction can help you determine what might be best for your budget and to achieve the goals you have for your home.