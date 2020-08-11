Attaining Smooth, Supple Skin

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of John W. Tyrone M.D. and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about John W. Tyrone M.D., visit John W. Tyrone M.D. online.

Nothing's better than smooth, supple skin with a healthy glow.

During a consultation with one of our specialists, patients can discuss their skin care goals, so we can come up with a customized treatment plan.

Everyone's skin is different, so we provide cosmetic treatment for both mild and severe skin conditions.

Acne

Acne is the most common skin condition in the United States and occurs when hair follicles become clogged, preventing skin cells and sebum from being released. It comes in two main forms: blackheads/whiteheads and red pustules or papules. Whiteheads appear when the follicle opening is completely blocked, while blackheads appear if the opening is partially or completely open. Red pustules and papules form once a whitehead or blackhead becomes inflamed.

Rosacea

Although rosacea is a chronic skin condition, it is treatable. It’s identified by redness or flushing near the center of the face. Rosacea usually appears around the age of 30, and, over time, facial redness might become ruddy due to small blood vessels. Other common symptoms of rosacea include bumps or acne-like pimples, facial swelling, watery or irritated eyes, dry facial skin, and facial itching or burning. Although there’s no cure for rosacea, the best way to manage rosacea flare-ups is through a well-maintained skin care routine.

Lumps & Cysts

Lumps and bumps appear on the skin frequently and are often nothing to worry about. However, some are extremely painful or unappealing. Before undergoing treatment, patients should have a professional analyze the lumps or bumps to determine treatment. Some of the most common lumps, bumps, and cysts include dermatofibromas, sebaceous cysts, folliculitis, keratosis pilaris, lipomas, keratoacanthoma, seborrheic keratosis, and neurofibromas, among other types of lumps, bumps, and cysts.

Moles

Similar to other skin conditions, moles or nevi are mostly harmless. Moles serve an important purpose — they can help skin care specialists detect early signs of skin cancer. While moles are typically round and brown, they come in all different shapes, sizes, and colors. There are many types of moles, such as atypical moles, congenital moles, intradermal nevi, acquired moles, compound nevi, halo nevi, and junctional melanocytic moles. Remember to inspect moles regularly and cite abnormal changes.

Warts

Warts are benign skin growths that pop up as a result of a viral infection on the top layer of the skin. They appear in many forms but are typically characterized by calloused, hardened, and raised areas on the skin. The wart virus is contagious, so it’s crucial to get it treated right away. Don’t attempt to remove the wart at home — seek the help of our Gainesville skin care specialists for professional wart removal. The most common types of warts include common warts, flat warts, plantar warts, water warts, and filiform warts.

Photodamage & Wrinkles

While it’s well known that sun exposure can cause skin cancer, it can also accelerate the aging process and lead to photodamage. There are three levels of photodamage: color photodamage, dermal photodamage, and epidermal photodamage. Deep wrinkles are among the more common signs of photodamage. Still, there are others, such as leathery skin, hyperpigmentation, sun spots, sagging skin, and overall changes in skin texture, among other signs. The best ways to prevent damage are wearing protective clothing, using sunscreen daily, and avoiding tanning.

Birthmarks & Pigmented Skin

Birthmarks are part of what makes our skin unique, and the cause of birthmarks remains unknown. They often appear on the skin after birth. Most pigmented birthmarks pose no health risks, and some even go away on their own. Often, patients want them removed for aesthetic reasons. But certain types of birthmarks can increase your risk of developing skin cancer and need to be removed. Common types of pigmented birthmarks include Mongolian spots, nevus of Ota, moles, café au lait spots, angiomas, and red birthmarks.

Skin Care Treatments

Our skin care treatments deliver results. We offer a wide variety of treatments for many different skin conditions. We pride ourselves in providing patients with the best possible experience, with minimal discomfort. These are just a few of our many treatments — contact our office to learn more about all the procedures we can offer you to improve your skin’s look and feel.

Chemical peels help smooth out the surface of the skin. This treatment is ideal for patients with many different skin conditions, including acne, wrinkles, sun damage, or age spots. During the initial consultation, Dr. Tyrone or Dr. Khairalla will assess which type of chemical peel is right for you. A superficial peel can be used on all skin types, medium peels penetrate a little deeper and cause a second-degree burn. Deep chemical peels can only be done on the face.

Hydration is key to dewy, beautiful skin. We offer HydraFacial skin care treatment to help patients achieve an instant glow, with a patented combination of super serums and nourishing ingredients. HydraFacials can help reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, congested skin, enlarged pores, and brown spots while keeping the skin plump. Unlike microdermabrasion, this treatment is recommended for all skin types.

Microneedling therapy is a skin treatment where multiple microscopic needles are applied to the skin with a micro-needling pen. This controlled “damage” to the skin harnesses the body’s own injury response to repair and rejuvenate the skin through the science of collagen stimulation, making it perfect for patients with acne scars, hyperpigmentation, stretch marks, fine lines, and wrinkles. Immediately after, patients notice a healthy, pink glow on their faces.

Microdermabrasion

Microdermabrasion is a minimally invasive skin care treatment that bulldozes dead and damaged skin cells, leaving smooth skin. This treatment exfoliates the skin and helps reduce the appearance of acne, scarring, age spots, uneven skin texture, fine lines, and hyperpigmentation. Patients see results of microdermabrasion right away — there’s no downtime or recovery period!

With such a wide range of skin treatments available to help with skin ailments