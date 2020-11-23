Effective way to eliminate fat without surgery

Sponsored - November Special: Buy one area and get the second area 50% off

As we grow older, it becomes increasingly more difficult to lose excess fat — sometimes diet and exercise aren’t enough, and many women and men are turning to CoolSculpting®. The CoolSculpting® procedure is FDA-cleared for the treatment of visible fat bulges in the submental (under the chin) and submandibular (under the jawline) areas, thigh, abdomen and flank, along with bra fat, back fat, underneath the buttocks (also known as banana roll) and upper arm. It is also FDA-cleared to affect the appearance of lax tissue with submental area treatments.

How Does CoolSculpting® Work?

CoolSculpting® eliminates undesirable pockets of fat by gathering them between two computer-monitored panels and freezing them to death. The beauty of this process is that the healthy surrounding cells remain intact, while the targeted fat cells are absorbed into the body to be eliminated as biowaste. After coating your skin with a soothing gel, cryolipolysis panels are applied. The CoolSculpting® procedure is carefully monitored through computerized safety sensors to ensure that results are evenly distributed and that patients remain comfortable at all times.

Patients looking for nonsurgical treatment of visible fat bulges love CoolSculpting®. The plastic surgeons at John W. Tyrone M.D. Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery are backed by years of experience in a wide array of cosmetic procedures. Get rid of that stubborn fat today — schedule a consultation! For more information on CoolSculpting®, visit https://www.drtyrone.com/coolsculpting/ or call 352-332-1150.