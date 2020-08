Back to School Specials - Kilwins Butler Town Center

Sponsored - Kilwins Butler Town Center Gainesville is celebrating back to school for all the students at home or in classes with extended hours and back to school specials on your favorite Kilwins treats.

Kilwins Chocolates, Fudge & Ice Cream announces extended hours:

Mon - Thu: 1:00 pm-8:00 pm Special Hours due to COVID19

Fri - Sat: 12:00 pm-9:00 pm Special Hours due to COVID19

Sun:1:00 pm-8:00 pm Special Hours due to COVID19

Enjoy Buy One Get One Ice Cream Specials every Wednesday.

Stop by this weekend for special Back to School specials including FREE upgrades on ice cream cups and cake cones! Whenever you purchase a cup or cake cone you can upgrade for a waffle cone for free!

Now Offering store pick-up service, call (352) 378-5035.

Also open now is Kilwins Celebration Pointe Gainesville, which is under the same management and ownership. Click now for store information!

The Kilwins Butler Town Center Gainesville team is looking forward to welcoming back all students and serving them their favorite treats, like made-in-store Chocolate Fudge, Sea-Salt Caramels, “The Perfect” Caramel Apples, Toasted Coconut Ice Cream, or dozens of other choices, and they hope that customers will return soon to treat family & friends to the Kilwins experience.

Kilwins Heritage Chocolate assortments are made by exclusively by Kilwins for sale in the stores, using Fair Trade certified, Kosher Chocolate and proprietary recipes. The store features a wide array of made-in-store products and offers a full assortment of Kilwins Heritage hand-crafted Chocolates, Gourmet Cake & Ice Cream, 32 flavors of “Original Recipe” Ice Cream, freshly made Waffle Cones, hand-packed Ice Cream quarts, and many other treats. The store can also put together custom assortments, from a party or wedding favor to a gift basket.

Stop by this weekend for special Back to School specials including FREE upgrades on ice cream cups and cake cones! Whenever you purchase a cup or cake cone you can upgrade for a waffle cone for free!

Owners, Natalie and Julien Emmanuel, are taking additional steps to protect the health and safety of their customers and team members by following CDC, state, and local guidelines for operating the store safely. In addition to adhering to the typical food safety guidelines, the store will be limiting the number of customers allowed in the store at a time, encouraging 6 ft. social distancing rules, providing hand sanitizer stations, regularly sanitizing all surfaces, requiring team members to wear masks and gloves at all times, and utilizing sneeze guards in front of cash registers.

About Kilwins:

Since 1947, Kilwins has been a celebrated part of Americana, having earned a reputation for providing high quality products and excellent service. Our heritage was built on the simple premise of creating our products from the finest ingredients and providing customers with a warm, friendly experience that is supported through a successful community of caring owner operators. A visit to Kilwins provides an authentic sensory and taste experience like none other. Our customers have come to know and love us as “My Kilwins” and share Kilwins with friends and family. Kilwins is where people celebrate, vacation and share the experience of life, family and gifting in a nostalgic American Setting. “Sweet in every Sense since 1947”.

For more information contact:

Kilwns-Gainesville Butler Town Center

Felix Burgos, Manager Butler Town Center; (352) 378-5035