Kilwins Chocolate, Fudge & Ice Cream is Open!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Kilwins Chocolates, Fudge & Ice Cream and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or it’s editorial staff. To learn more about Kilwins Chocolates, Fudge & Ice Cream, visit Kilwins Chocolates, Fudge & Ice Cream online.

Kilwins Butler Town Center Gainesville is excited to welcome you back! In these challenging times, a little treat and a reminder of better times ahead may be what helps save the day! Kilwins Chocolates, Fudge & Ice Cream is serving up delicious treats at 3625 SW 32nd CT St40, Gainesville FL 32608. The store is also offering store pick-up service, available by calling the store at (352) 378-5035.

Owners, Natalie and Julien Emmanuel, are taking additional steps to protect the health and safety of their customers and team members by following CDC, state, and local guidelines for operating the store safely. In addition to adhering to the typical food safety guidelines, the store will be limiting the number of customers allowed in the store at a time, encouraging 6 ft. social distancing rules, providing hand sanitizer stations, regularly sanitizing all surfaces, requiring team members to wear masks and gloves at all times, and utilizing sneeze guards in front of cash registers.

The Kilwins Butler Town Center Gainesville team is looking forward to welcoming back their loyal customers, and serving them their favorite treats, like made-in-store Chocolate Fudge, Sea-Salt Caramels, “The Perfect” Caramel Apples, Toasted Coconut Ice Cream, or dozens of other choices, and they hope that customers will return soon to treat family & friends to the Kilwins experience. Kilwins Heritage Chocolate assortments are made by exclusively by Kilwins for sale in the stores, using Fair Trade certified, Kosher Chocolate and proprietary recipes. The store features a wide array of made-in-store products and offers a full assortment of Kilwins Heritage hand-crafted Chocolates, Gourmet Cake & Ice Cream, 32 flavors of “Original Recipe” Ice Cream, freshly-made Waffle Cones, hand-packed Ice Cream quarts, and many other treats. The store can also put together custom assortments, from a party or wedding favor to a gift basket.

About Kilwins

Since 1947, Kilwins has been a celebrated part of Americana, having earned a reputation for providing high quality products and excellent service. Our heritage was built on the simple premise of creating our products from the finest ingredients and providing customers with a warm, friendly experience that is supported through a successful community of caring owner operators. A visit to Kilwins provides an authentic sensory and taste experience like none other. Our customers have come to know and love us as “My Kilwins” and share Kilwins with friends and family. Kilwins is where people celebrate, vacation and share the experience of life, family and gifting in a nostalgic American Setting. “Sweet in every Sense since 1947”. For more information contact: Felix Burgos, Manager Butler Town Center; (352) 378-5035.