Tips for Hiring an Elder Law Attorney

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of Law Office of Marilyn C. Belo and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Law Office of Marilyn C. Belo, visit https://mcbelolaw.com.

Elder law is a specialized area covering various legal aspects concerning seniors. Some things that fall under this category are disability or long-term care planning, estate planning, retirement planning, and social security.

This particular field has become increasingly popular nowadays. An elder care lawyer specializes in preparing legal documents such as powers of attorney and wills. They’re also responsible for making sound recommendations to plan for the care of an elderly.

These lawyers answer various questions for their clients. Some of these questions are related to Medicaid qualifications for nursing home care, protection and allocation of estates and other assets, and financial security. So, if you are looking to hire a legal practitioner for these circumstances, here are some tips to consider before hiring an elder care lawyer.

Find an Attorney You Can Trust

Since you will be dealing with someone to help you manage assets and finances you spent your whole life acquiring, you need someone you can trust. You have two ways to go about it.

The first option is to get a referral from a close friend or family member. If they have hired an attorney to take care of their affairs and are happy about it, that is a good sign. Even if they hired legal counsel with a different specialization, it is still a good idea to ask them or their lawyers for a referral. Lawyers usually have colleagues or connections in various fields, and it would be good to get their opinion about these things.

You can also consult the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA). It is a non-profit, professional organization that assists legal practitioners and bar organizations in elder and special needs law. They have experienced attorneys who specialize in working with legal issues that older people usually face.

Ask for an Initial Consultation

Before you hire a lawyer, it is important to get to know them first. An initial consultation is an opportunity for you to understand the lawyer’s style and if you would be comfortable working with the attorney. It is also an opportunity for the attorney to hear about your situation and determine if they can serve your needs. Many law firms do charge for this consultation.

It is also a good idea to consult several lawyers to gauge how they would approach your concerns. It is important to note their differences or similarities in opinion to get a good grasp of the legitimacy of their proposed solutions.

Give Us a Call Today

Choose an attorney with years of experience and who can relate to your situation. Here at the Law Offices of Marilyn C Belo, I have plenty of experience in providing personal and caring legal counsel to elders. If you wish to set up a consultation with me, please call my office today.