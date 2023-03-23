Come Support Our Fallen First Responders and Veterans At This Event

Date and Time: Saturday, April 8, 2023 - 10 AM

Location: Marion County Public Library Community Room, 2720 East Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala, Florida 34470

This event is sponsored by the City of Ocala & Hospice of Marion County and is designed for our surviving Veterans and First Responders, their families, and civilians. We all want to support those who keep our communities safe while providing a sanctuary for the unburdening of guilt and haunting memories while ‘honoring’ the loss.

Free parking in the large library lot at 2720 East Silver Springs Boulevard! For more info, please contact Hospice of Marion County at 352-873-7441.

