Bus Drivers Needed In Marion County!

Sponsored - To help meet the ongoing need for bus drivers, Marion County Public Schools is taking its recruiting efforts to multiple locations throughout the county.

This Bus Blitz event returns Tuesday, June 13, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. During this time, MCPS buses will park in six strategic locations: Dunnellon High School, Lake Weir High School, Liberty Middle School, North Marion High School, Vanguard High School, and the E.D. Croskey Recreation Center.

Community members interested in becoming bus drivers can complete an online application on the spot, ask questions, and learn more about working for the district.